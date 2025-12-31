

pneumic PRONUNCIATION: (NOO/NYOO-mik)

MEANING: adjective: Of or relating to the lungs.

ETYMOLOGY: From French pneumique, from Greek pneuma (breath, wind, spirit). Earliest documented use: 1861.

NOTES: Not to be confused with mnemonic, which helps you remember things. If you confuse the two, remember: one is about your lungs, the other is about your memory. Actually, don’t remember that. That’s a terrible mnemonic.

USAGE: “He took three controlled breaths, filling his blood with pneumic energy.”

Matthew Hughes; Avianca’s Bezel; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Newark, New Jersey); Sep/Oct 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The only way human beings can win a war is to prevent it. -George Marshall, US Army Chief, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Nobel laureate (31 Dec 1880-1959)





