Dec 31, 2025
nutation
noodly
pneumic
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pneumic

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO/NYOO-mik)

MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to the lungs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French pneumique, from Greek pneuma (breath, wind, spirit). Earliest documented use: 1861.

NOTES:
Not to be confused with mnemonic, which helps you remember things. If you confuse the two, remember: one is about your lungs, the other is about your memory. Actually, don’t remember that. That’s a terrible mnemonic.

USAGE:
“He took three controlled breaths, filling his blood with pneumic energy.”
Matthew Hughes; Avianca’s Bezel; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Newark, New Jersey); Sep/Oct 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The only way human beings can win a war is to prevent it. -George Marshall, US Army Chief, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Nobel laureate (31 Dec 1880-1959)

