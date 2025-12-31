|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Dec 31, 2025
New words
This week’s words
noodly
pneumic
Zephyr and his companion in The Birth of Venus (detail), (c. 1484-1486)
Art: Sandro Botticelli
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pneumic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to the lungs.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French pneumique, from Greek pneuma (breath, wind, spirit). Earliest documented use: 1861.
NOTES:
Not to be confused with mnemonic, which helps you remember things. If you confuse the two, remember: one is about your lungs, the other is about your memory. Actually, don’t remember that. That’s a terrible mnemonic.
USAGE:
“He took three controlled breaths, filling his blood with pneumic energy.”
Matthew Hughes; Avianca’s Bezel; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Newark, New Jersey); Sep/Oct 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The only way human beings can win a war is to prevent it. -George Marshall, US Army Chief, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Nobel laureate (31 Dec 1880-1959)
