Adverbs
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Naturally; of course.
ETYMOLOGY:
Shortening and alteration of naturally, from natural, from Latin natura (nature), from nasci (to be born). Earliest documented use: 1945.
USAGE:
“Kate Morgenroth’s debut novel, ‘Kill Me First’, is a wholly fresh and absorbing work ... [The killer] gathers the residents of a nursing home together, pairs them up, and then asks each to choose whom he should kill, the questionee or their partner. All conform to expectations (kill the other guy!) except one woman named Sarah, who says (natch) ‘kill me first’.”
Whodunit, and Why; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 19, 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:For what is a poem but a hazardous attempt at self-understanding: it is the deepest part of autobiography. -Robert Penn Warren, novelist and poet (24 Apr 1905-1989)
