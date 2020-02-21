|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 23, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
totes
cumbrously
askance
Image: Imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
askance
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb:
1. With suspicion or disapproval.
2. With a side glance.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1530.
USAGE:
“We tend to look askance at anyone showing symptoms of national fervour. We are not comfortable with outward displays of our pride in Australia and we question the wisdom and the need for individuals to express their national pride by flying the Australian flag.”
Graham Richardson; Voters Would Back Action -- If They Were to See Any; The Australian (Canberra); Feb 21, 2020.
See more usage examples of askance in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:But man, proud man, / Drest in a little brief authority, / Most ignorant of what he's most assured, / His glassy essence, like an angry ape, / Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven / As make the angels weep. -William Shakespeare, playwright and poet (23 Apr 1564-1616)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith