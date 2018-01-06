|
adverb: Totally; absolutely; definitely.
A shortening of totally, from total, from Latin totus (whole, entire). Earliest documented use: 2006.
“Good for her for not pretending that everything is totes amazeballs.”
Ann Wason Moore; How Giving Birth Can Be Blissful; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Jan 6, 2018.
