  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 21, 2020
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
perforce
totes
totes
Photo: Amazon
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

totes

PRONUNCIATION:
(tohts)

MEANING:
adverb: Totally; absolutely; definitely.

ETYMOLOGY:
A shortening of totally, from total, from Latin totus (whole, entire). Earliest documented use: 2006.

USAGE:
“Good for her for not pretending that everything is totes amazeballs.”
Ann Wason Moore; How Giving Birth Can Be Blissful; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Jan 6, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe. -John Muir, naturalist, explorer, and writer (21 Apr 1838-1914)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith