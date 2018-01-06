

Apr 21, 2020 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

perforce

totes



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



totes PRONUNCIATION: (tohts)

MEANING: adverb: Totally; absolutely; definitely.

ETYMOLOGY: A shortening of totally, from total, from Latin totus (whole, entire). Earliest documented use: 2006.

USAGE: “Good for her for not pretending that everything is totes amazeballs.”

Ann Wason Moore; How Giving Birth Can Be Blissful; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Jan 6, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe. -John Muir, naturalist, explorer, and writer (21 Apr 1838-1914)





