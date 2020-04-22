

Apr 22, 2020 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

perforce

totes

cumbrously



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cumbrously PRONUNCIATION: (KUHM-bruhs-lee)

MEANING: adverb: In an awkward or ponderous manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French encombrer (to hinder), from combre (dam). Earliest documented use: 1401.

USAGE:

Charles Dickens; Bleak House; Bradbury & Evans; 1853. “Mr. Chadband moves softly and cumbrously, not unlike a bear who has been taught to walk upright.”Charles Dickens;; Bradbury & Evans; 1853.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The voice of conscience is so delicate that it is easy to stifle it; but it is also so clear that it is impossible to mistake it. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)





