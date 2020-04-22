|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 22, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
totes
cumbrously
Image: BBC/Giphy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cumbrously
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: In an awkward or ponderous manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French encombrer (to hinder), from combre (dam). Earliest documented use: 1401.
USAGE:
“Mr. Chadband moves softly and cumbrously, not unlike a bear who has been taught to walk upright.”
Charles Dickens; Bleak House; Bradbury & Evans; 1853.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The voice of conscience is so delicate that it is easy to stifle it; but it is also so clear that it is impossible to mistake it. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)
|
