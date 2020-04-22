  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 22, 2020
cumbrously
with Anu Garg

cumbrously

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHM-bruhs-lee)

MEANING:
adverb: In an awkward or ponderous manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French encombrer (to hinder), from combre (dam). Earliest documented use: 1401.

USAGE:
“Mr. Chadband moves softly and cumbrously, not unlike a bear who has been taught to walk upright.”
Charles Dickens; Bleak House; Bradbury & Evans; 1853.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The voice of conscience is so delicate that it is easy to stifle it; but it is also so clear that it is impossible to mistake it. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)

