Apr 10, 2020This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Mae West
Adonic
vandal
nimrodize
Chadband
Jo, a homeless boy, and Rev. Chadband
Illustration: Kyd (Joseph Clayton Clarke) (1856-1937)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Chadband
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An oily, hypocritical person.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Rev. Mr. Chadband, a greedy preacher in Charles Dickens’s 1853 novel Bleak House. Earliest documented use: 1853.
USAGE:
“‘Peace, maid-servants and men-servants,’ said he, after the manner of Chadband. ‘There is no need for alarm. I am a stranger, and you must take me in.’”
Fergus Hume; The Millionaire Mystery; Chatto & Windus; 1901.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Joy is the best makeup. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)
