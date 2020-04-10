

Jo, a homeless boy, and Rev. Chadband Illustration: Kyd (Joseph Clayton Clarke) (1856-1937)



Chadband PRONUNCIATION: (CHAD-band)

MEANING: noun: An oily, hypocritical person.

ETYMOLOGY: After Rev. Mr. Chadband, a greedy preacher in Charles Dickens’s 1853 novel Bleak House. Earliest documented use: 1853.

USAGE: “‘Peace, maid-servants and men-servants,’ said he, after the manner of Chadband. ‘There is no need for alarm. I am a stranger, and you must take me in.’”

Fergus Hume; The Millionaire Mystery; Chatto & Windus; 1901.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Joy is the best makeup. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)





