Apr 7, 2020
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Mae West
Adonic
adonic
Venus and Adonis
Adonic

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-DAH/DOH-nik)

MEANING:
adjective: Strikingly handsome.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Adonis, a very handsome youth in Greek mythology. There’s a verb coined after him, as well: adonize. Earliest documented use: 1579.

USAGE:
“The back cover of ‘Thanks a Lot, Mr. Kibblewhite’ shows [Roger Daltrey] in all his tousle-haired, bare-chested, early-70s Adonic glory.”
Tony Fletcher; The Hardest-Working Man in Rock; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Dec 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)

