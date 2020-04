Apr 7, 2020 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Mae West

Adonic



Venus and Adonis Art: Jean-Hugues Taraval (1729-1785)



Adonic PRONUNCIATION: (uh-DAH/DOH-nik)

MEANING: adjective: Strikingly handsome.

ETYMOLOGY: After Adonis , a very handsome youth in Greek mythology. There’s a verb coined after him, as well: adonize . Earliest documented use: 1579.

USAGE:

Tony Fletcher; The Hardest-Working Man in Rock; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Dec 15, 2018.



Tony Fletcher; The Hardest-Working Man in Rock; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Dec 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)





