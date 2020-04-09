|
nimrodize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To behave like a tyrant.
ETYMOLOGY:
Nimrod was a great-grandson of Noah’s, according to the Bible. He was a hunter and an evil tyrannical king. Earliest documented use: 1614.
USAGE:
“And for a crowne who would not Nimrodize.”
Christopher Brooke; The Complete Poems of Christopher Brooke; 1872.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Imagine a world in which generations of human beings come to believe that certain films were made by God or that specific software was coded by him. Imagine a future in which millions of our descendants murder each other over rival interpretations of Star Wars or Windows 98. Could anything -- anything -- be more ridiculous? And yet, this would be no more ridiculous than the world we are living in. -Sam Harris, author (b. 9 Apr 1967)
