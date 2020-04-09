  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 9, 2020
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Mae West
Adonic
vandal
nimrodize
Art: David Scott, 1832
with Anu Garg

nimrodize

PRONUNCIATION:
(NIM-ruh-dyz)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To behave like a tyrant.

ETYMOLOGY:
Nimrod was a great-grandson of Noah’s, according to the Bible. He was a hunter and an evil tyrannical king. Earliest documented use: 1614.

USAGE:
“And for a crowne who would not Nimrodize.”
Christopher Brooke; The Complete Poems of Christopher Brooke; 1872.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Imagine a world in which generations of human beings come to believe that certain films were made by God or that specific software was coded by him. Imagine a future in which millions of our descendants murder each other over rival interpretations of Star Wars or Windows 98. Could anything -- anything -- be more ridiculous? And yet, this would be no more ridiculous than the world we are living in. -Sam Harris, author (b. 9 Apr 1967)

