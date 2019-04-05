|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 8, 2020This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Adonic
vandal
Sack of Rome (steel engraving)
Art: Heinrich Leutemann (1824-1904)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vandal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who willfully damages another’s property.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Vandals, a Germanic tribe who overran Gaul, Spain, and northern Africa, and in 455 CE sacked Rome. Earliest documented use: 1555.
USAGE:
“Whether true Conservatives can save their party from such vandals is one of the great political issues of our time.”
On Parliamentarians Talented, Vainglorious, Entertaining, and Anarchic; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 5, 2019.
See more usage examples of vandal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is short, short, brother! / Ain't it the truth? / And there is no other / Ain't it the truth? / You gotta rock that rainbow while you still got your youth! -Yip Harburg, lyricist (8 Apr 1896-1981)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith