  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 8, 2020
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Mae West
Adonic
vandal
vandal
Sack of Rome (steel engraving)
Art: Heinrich Leutemann (1824-1904)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vandal

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAN-dl)

MEANING:
noun: One who willfully damages another’s property.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Vandals, a Germanic tribe who overran Gaul, Spain, and northern Africa, and in 455 CE sacked Rome. Earliest documented use: 1555.

USAGE:
“Whether true Conservatives can save their party from such vandals is one of the great political issues of our time.”
On Parliamentarians Talented, Vainglorious, Entertaining, and Anarchic; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 5, 2019.

See more usage examples of vandal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Life is short, short, brother! / Ain't it the truth? / And there is no other / Ain't it the truth? / You gotta rock that rainbow while you still got your youth! -Yip Harburg, lyricist (8 Apr 1896-1981)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith