vandal PRONUNCIATION: (VAN-dl)

MEANING: noun: One who willfully damages another’s property.

ETYMOLOGY: After Vandals, a Germanic tribe who overran Gaul, Spain, and northern Africa, and in 455 CE sacked Rome. Earliest documented use: 1555.

USAGE:

On Parliamentarians Talented, Vainglorious, Entertaining, and Anarchic; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 5, 2019.



See more usage examples of vandal in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is short, short, brother! / Ain't it the truth? / And there is no other / Ain't it the truth? / You gotta rock that rainbow while you still got your youth! -Yip Harburg, lyricist (8 Apr 1896-1981)





