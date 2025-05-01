  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 31, 2025
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
nomophobia
partocracy
opsomania
onychophagy
mycophile

mycophile
Photo: Sam Breach
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mycophile

PRONUNCIATION:
(MY-ko-fyl)

MEANING:
noun: A mushroom enthusiast.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek myco- (mushroom, fungus) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1885.

USAGE:
“Robert Gordon Wasson, was a mycophile. For decades, he and his wife Valentina Pavlovna Wasson had studied humanity’s relationship with mushrooms.”
Manvir Singh; The Ancient Psychedelics Myth; The Guardian (London, UK); May 1, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)

