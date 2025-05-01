|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 31, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
nomophobia
partocracy
opsomania
onychophagy
mycophile
Photo: Sam Breach
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mycophile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A mushroom enthusiast.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek myco- (mushroom, fungus) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1885.
USAGE:
“Robert Gordon Wasson, was a mycophile. For decades, he and his wife Valentina Pavlovna Wasson had studied humanity’s relationship with mushrooms.”
Manvir Singh; The Ancient Psychedelics Myth; The Guardian (London, UK); May 1, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)
