

Oct 31, 2025 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

nomophobia

partocracy

opsomania

onychophagy

mycophile



Photo: Sam Breach There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mycophile PRONUNCIATION: (MY-ko-fyl)

MEANING: noun: A mushroom enthusiast.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek myco- (mushroom, fungus) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1885.

USAGE: “Robert Gordon Wasson, was a mycophile. For decades, he and his wife Valentina Pavlovna Wasson had studied humanity’s relationship with mushrooms.”

Manvir Singh; The Ancient Psychedelics Myth; The Guardian (London, UK); May 1, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate