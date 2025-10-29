|
Oct 29, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
opsomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An excessive longing for a particular food.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek opson (delicacies) + - mania (excessive enthusiasm). Earliest documented use: 1857.
NOTES:
We’ve all met an opsomaniac, the person who talks about tiramisu the way others talk about true love. An opsomaniac isn’t just hungry -- they’re emotionally invested in what’s for dinner. Some collect stamps; others collect menus.
USAGE:
“I wouldn’t label his craving for food as opsomania, but certainly, he had a craving and enthusiasm for certain foods.”
R. Premkumar; Puffs and Pachyderms; Notion Press; 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Certainly none of the advances made in civilization has been due to counterrevolutionaries and advocates of the status quo. -Bill Mauldin, editorial cartoonist (29 Oct 1921-2003)
