

Oct 29, 2025

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

nomophobia

partocracy

opsomania



Photo: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels



opsomania PRONUNCIATION: (op-so-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An excessive longing for a particular food.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek opson (delicacies) + - mania (excessive enthusiasm). Earliest documented use: 1857.

NOTES: We’ve all met an opsomaniac, the person who talks about tiramisu the way others talk about true love. An opsomaniac isn’t just hungry -- they’re emotionally invested in what’s for dinner. Some collect stamps; others collect menus.

USAGE: “I wouldn’t label his craving for food as opsomania, but certainly, he had a craving and enthusiasm for certain foods.”

R. Premkumar; Puffs and Pachyderms; Notion Press; 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Certainly none of the advances made in civilization has been due to counterrevolutionaries and advocates of the status quo. -Bill Mauldin, editorial cartoonist (29 Oct 1921-2003)





