partocracy PRONUNCIATION: (par-TOK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: Government or rule by a single political party.

ETYMOLOGY: From party, from Old French partie, from Latin partire (to divide, share) + Greek -cracy (rule). Probably modeled after Russian partokratija. Earliest documented use: 1966.

NOTES: A partocracy is what happens when a country’s government turns into a single-party party and everyone else is uninvited. In theory, democracy gives every citizen a voice; in a partocracy, it’s the ruling party that does all the talking (and rarely listens).

USAGE: “Our Constitution clearly requires each of our MLAs to represent ‘the electoral district for which the member was elected,’ since we are, by law, a democracy, not a partocracy ... Having more than one political party is essential for democracy to exist.”

Lehel J. Porpaczy; MLAs Represent Everyone in District; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Jun 8, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes. -Desiderius Erasmus, philosopher, humanist, and theologian (28 Oct 1466-1536)





