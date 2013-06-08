|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 28, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
partocracy
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
partocracy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Government or rule by a single political party.
ETYMOLOGY:
From party, from Old French partie, from Latin partire (to divide, share) + Greek -cracy (rule). Probably modeled after Russian partokratija. Earliest documented use: 1966.
NOTES:
A partocracy is what happens when a country’s government turns into a single-party party and everyone else is uninvited. In theory, democracy gives every citizen a voice; in a partocracy, it’s the ruling party that does all the talking (and rarely listens).
USAGE:
“Our Constitution clearly requires each of our MLAs to represent ‘the electoral district for which the member was elected,’ since we are, by law, a democracy, not a partocracy ... Having more than one political party is essential for democracy to exist.”
Lehel J. Porpaczy; MLAs Represent Everyone in District; Times-Colonist (Victoria, Canada); Jun 8, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes. -Desiderius Erasmus, philosopher, humanist, and theologian (28 Oct 1466-1536)
