Oct 30, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
partocracy
opsomania
onychophagy
Boy Biting His Nails, (1891-1992)
Art: Wilhelm Busch
onychophagy
onychophagy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The practice of biting one’s nails.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek onycho-, from onyx (nail) + -phagia (eating). Earliest documented use: 1898. Also known as onychophagia.
NOTES:
The word comes to us from the same Greek onyx that gave us the mineral. Because sometimes onyx resembles a fingernail, pink with a white streak. Onychophagy shows that Greek can make everything sound elegant, even nail-biting.
USAGE:
“Alain-Raymond van Abbe, a former health industry and cosmetics promoter, estimates the world’s pathological nail biters number 600 million or more. He saw that onychophagy was so widespread that he has opened a clinic devoted to curing nail biters.”
Clinic Works at Nail-Biting End; The Mercury (Hobart, Australia); Sep 14, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak; and that it is doing God's service when it is violating all his laws. -John Adams, 2nd US president (30 Oct 1735-1826)
