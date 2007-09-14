

Boy Biting His Nails, (1891-1992) Art: Wilhelm Busch There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



onychophagy PRONUNCIATION: (ah-nuh-KAH-fuh-je)

MEANING: noun: The practice of biting one’s nails.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek onycho-, from onyx (nail) + -phagia (eating). Earliest documented use: 1898. Also known as onychophagia.

NOTES: The word comes to us from the same Greek onyx that gave us the mineral. Because sometimes onyx resembles a fingernail, pink with a white streak. Onychophagy shows that Greek can make everything sound elegant, even nail-biting.

USAGE: “Alain-Raymond van Abbe, a former health industry and cosmetics promoter, estimates the world’s pathological nail biters number 600 million or more. He saw that onychophagy was so widespread that he has opened a clinic devoted to curing nail biters.”

Clinic Works at Nail-Biting End; The Mercury (Hobart, Australia); Sep 14, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak; and that it is doing God's service when it is violating all his laws. -John Adams, 2nd US president (30 Oct 1735-1826)





