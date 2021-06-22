

Jun 22, 2021 This week’s theme

Rodents



This week’s words

myology

mouse potato



“I love being a recluse but you wouldn’t believe how slow the Internet is here.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Rodents A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mouse potato PRONUNCIATION: (MAUS puh-tay-to)

MEANING: noun: Someone who lives a sedentary life, spending large amounts of leisure time playing computer games, surfing the net, streaming videos, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Formed on the pattern of couch potato . Mouse refers to the electronic mouse typically used with a computer. Earliest documented use: 1993.

USAGE: “‘Why are you sweaty, by the way?’

‘Because I just worked out, mouse potato.’”

Natasha Mostert; Keeper of Light and Dust; Dutton; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Him that I love, I wish to be free -- even from me. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, author and aviator (22 Jun 1906-2001)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate