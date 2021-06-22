|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 22, 2021This week’s theme
Rodents
This week’s words
mouse potato
“I love being a recluse but you wouldn’t believe how slow the Internet is here.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mouse potato
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who lives a sedentary life, spending large amounts of leisure time playing computer games, surfing the net, streaming videos, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Formed on the pattern of couch potato. Mouse refers to the electronic mouse typically used with a computer. Earliest documented use: 1993.
USAGE:
“‘Why are you sweaty, by the way?’
‘Because I just worked out, mouse potato.’”
Natasha Mostert; Keeper of Light and Dust; Dutton; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Him that I love, I wish to be free -- even from me. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, author and aviator (22 Jun 1906-2001)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith