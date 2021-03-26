|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 24, 2021This week’s theme
Rodents
This week’s words
mouse potato
rat race
mousy
“If you startle them, they usually drop more food than you can get from their crumbs.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mousy or mousey
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Like a mouse in appearance, color, smell, etc.
2. Timid or shy.
3. Quiet or stealthy.
4. Dull or drab.
5. Infested with mice.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English mus (mouse). Earliest documented use: 1812.
USAGE:
“‘Second First Impressions’ attempts love for mousy office manager Ruthie Midona, who at 25 lives (and dresses) more like her opinionated elderly residents than her peers.”
Sally Thorne; Rom-Coms Offer Needed Relief, Escape; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Mar 26, 2021.
See more usage examples of mousy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith