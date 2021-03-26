

Jun 24, 2021 This week’s theme

Rodents



This week’s words

myology

mouse potato

rat race

mousy



“If you startle them, they usually drop more food than you can get from their crumbs.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Rodents A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mousy or mousey PRONUNCIATION: (MAU-see/zee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Like a mouse in appearance, color, smell, etc.

2. Timid or shy.

3. Quiet or stealthy.

4. Dull or drab.

5. Infested with mice.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English mus (mouse). Earliest documented use: 1812.

USAGE:

Sally Thorne; Rom-Coms Offer Needed Relief, Escape; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Mar 26, 2021.



See more usage examples of “‘Second First Impressions’ attempts love for mousy office manager Ruthie Midona, who at 25 lives (and dresses) more like her opinionated elderly residents than her peers.”Sally Thorne; Rom-Coms Offer Needed Relief, Escape;(McLean, Virginia); Mar 26, 2021.See more usage examples of mousy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate