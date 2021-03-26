  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 24, 2021
This week’s theme
Rodents

This week’s words
myology
mouse potato
rat race
mousy
“If you startle them, they usually drop more food than you can get from their crumbs.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mousy or mousey

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAU-see/zee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Like a mouse in appearance, color, smell, etc.
2. Timid or shy.
3. Quiet or stealthy.
4. Dull or drab.
5. Infested with mice.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English mus (mouse). Earliest documented use: 1812.

USAGE:
“‘Second First Impressions’ attempts love for mousy office manager Ruthie Midona, who at 25 lives (and dresses) more like her opinionated elderly residents than her peers.”
Sally Thorne; Rom-Coms Offer Needed Relief, Escape; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Mar 26, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Life is an adventure in forgiveness. -Norman Cousins, author, editor, journalist, and professor (24 Jun 1915-1990)

