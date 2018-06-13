

Aug 10, 2018 This week’s theme

Words related to veggies



This week’s words

olive branch

cabbage

pea-brained

mushroom

couch potato



Photo: Bobby Acree



couch potato PRONUNCIATION: (COUCH puh-tay-to)

MEANING: noun: A person who leads a sedentary life, usually watching television.

ETYMOLOGY: Bon Appétit magazine, the term was coined by Tom Iacino. Yesterday’s couch potato is today’s mouse potato, spending time in front of a computer screen, surfing the web. Earliest documented use: 1970s. Why a couch potato? Why not a couch tomato or a couch pumpkin? The term was coined after boob tube, slang for television. One who watches a boob tube is a boob tuber and a tuber is a potato. According to themagazine, the term was coined by Tom Iacino. Yesterday’s couch potato is today’s mouse potato, spending time in front of a computer screen, surfing the web. Earliest documented use: 1970s.

USAGE:

Euan McLean; Koepka so Happy to Shape up; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Jun 13, 2018.



See more usage examples of “Brooks Koepka went from US Open hero to a depressed overweight couch potato last year.”Euan McLean; Koepka so Happy to Shape up;(Glasgow, UK); Jun 13, 2018.See more usage examples of couch potato in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

