A.Word.A.Day
Aug 10, 2018This week’s theme
Words related to veggies
This week’s words
olive branch
cabbage
pea-brained
mushroom
couch potato
Photo: Bobby Acree
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
couch potato
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who leads a sedentary life, usually watching television.
ETYMOLOGY:
Why a couch potato? Why not a couch tomato or a couch pumpkin? The term was coined after boob tube, slang for television. One who watches a boob tube is a boob tuber and a tuber is a potato. According to the Bon Appétit magazine, the term was coined by Tom Iacino. Yesterday’s couch potato is today’s mouse potato, spending time in front of a computer screen, surfing the web. Earliest documented use: 1970s.
USAGE:
“Brooks Koepka went from US Open hero to a depressed overweight couch potato last year.”
Euan McLean; Koepka so Happy to Shape up; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Jun 13, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The one thing we know about torture is that it was never designed in the first place to get at the actual truth of anything; it was designed in the darkest days of human history to produce false confessions in order to annihilate political and religious dissidents. And that is how it always works: it gets confessions regardless of their accuracy. -Andrew Sullivan, writer (b. 10 Aug 1963)
