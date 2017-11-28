  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 8, 2018
This week’s theme
Words related to veggies

This week’s words
olive branch
cabbage
pea-brained
with Anu Garg

pea-brained

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEE-braynd)

MEANING:
adjective: Extremely stupid.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to the small size of a pea. The word pea is formed from the misinterpretation of the already singular word pease. The word pease is fossilized in children’s nursery rhyme “Pease porridge hot, pease porridge cold.” Another mistakenly formed singular is the word cherry from the already singular cherise. Earliest documented use: 1942.

USAGE:
“A pea-brained bandit was busted selling $22,750 in stolen broccoli seeds on Facebook, according to police.”
Natalie O’Neill; Weird but True; New York Post; Nov 28, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My soul is a broken field, plowed by pain. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)

