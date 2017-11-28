

pea-brained PRONUNCIATION: (PEE-braynd)

MEANING: adjective: Extremely stupid.

ETYMOLOGY: Alluding to the small size of a pea. The word pea is formed from the misinterpretation of the already singular word pease. The word pease is fossilized in children’s nursery rhyme “Pease porridge hot, pease porridge cold.” Another mistakenly formed singular is the word cherry from the already singular cherise. Earliest documented use: 1942.

"A pea-brained bandit was busted selling $22,750 in stolen broccoli seeds on Facebook, according to police."
Natalie O'Neill; Weird but True; New York Post; Nov 28, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My soul is a broken field, plowed by pain. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)





