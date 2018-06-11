|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 9, 2018This week’s theme
Words related to veggies
This week’s words
cabbage
pea-brained
mushroom
Mushroom cloud from the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Aug 9, 1945
Photo: US National Archives and Records Administration
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mushroom
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From allusion to the rapid growth of mushrooms, some literally appearing overnight. From Old French mousseron, from Latin mussirion. Earliest documented use: 1440.
USAGE:
“More workers are out of jobs and the social safety net has eroded. Anxiety has mushroomed.”
Douglas Todd; Happiness Research Is Beautifully Subversive; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Jun 11, 2018.
See more usage examples of mushroom in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What magical trick makes us intelligent? The trick is that there is no trick. The power of intelligence stems from our vast diversity, not from any single, perfect principle. -Marvin Minsky, scientist and author (9 Aug 1927-2016)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith