Mushroom cloud from the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Aug 9, 1945 Photo: US National Archives and Records Administration



mushroom PRONUNCIATION: (MUHSH-room)

MEANING: verb intr.: 1. To grow rapidly. 2. To develop into the shape of a mushroom. 3. To collect wild mushrooms. adjective: 1. Of or relating to mushrooms. 2. Developing or growing quickly.

ETYMOLOGY: From allusion to the rapid growth of mushrooms, some literally appearing overnight. From Old French mousseron, from Latin mussirion. Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:

Douglas Todd; Happiness Research Is Beautifully Subversive; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Jun 11, 2018.



See more usage examples of “More workers are out of jobs and the social safety net has eroded. Anxiety has mushroomed.”Douglas Todd; Happiness Research Is Beautifully Subversive;(Canada); Jun 11, 2018.See more usage examples of mushroom in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What magical trick makes us intelligent? The trick is that there is no trick. The power of intelligence stems from our vast diversity, not from any single, perfect principle. -Marvin Minsky, scientist and author (9 Aug 1927-2016)





