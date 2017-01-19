

Jan 17, 2022 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Hebrew



This week’s words

mitzvah



“Today I become a man.

Tomorrow I need to do my homework.” Image: Jokejive

Previous week’s theme

Birds Words borrowed from Hebrew A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



What did he brew now? Another week of words! The English language has borrowed words from French, German, Persian, Sanskrit, and others. All of these, including English, are languages in the Indo-European family, one that includes about half the languages spoken today.



But English has borrowed words from everywhere, including the Semitic family of languages. This family includes Arabic, Aramaic, Hebrew, among others.



This week we’ll focus on words borrowed from Hebrew. mitzvah PRONUNCIATION: (MITS-vuh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A good deed.

2. A duty, obligation, or commandment.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hebrew mitzvah (commandment), from tziwwah (to command). Earliest documented use: 1723. Plural: mitzvahs or mitzvoth.

NOTES: The most familiar usage of the word may be in the terms bar mitzvah (of the age of commandment, for boys) and bat mitzvah (for girls). Jewish children are considered adults at the age of 13 (in some versions of Judaism, the age for girls is 12). This comes with rights and responsibilities. The bar and bat mitzvahs are observed with rituals, ceremonies, and celebrations.

USAGE:

David Aaronovitch; America’s Might Lies in the Power to Forgive: Obama’s Decision to Commute the Sentence of the WikiLeaks Whistleblower Is a Sign of Moral Strength, Not Weakness; The Times (London, UK); Jan 19, 2017.



See more usage examples of “There are three sorts of reaction to the commutation of [Chelsea Manning’s] jail term. First, there are those who say that what she did was a mitzvah to the world, that she should never have been tried but instead given a citation of thanks, a pension and a condo near Venice Beach.”David Aaronovitch; America’s Might Lies in the Power to Forgive: Obama’s Decision to Commute the Sentence of the WikiLeaks Whistleblower Is a Sign of Moral Strength, Not Weakness;(London, UK); Jan 19, 2017.See more usage examples of mitzvah in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fatigue is the best pillow. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate