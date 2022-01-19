

Jan 19, 2022

Words borrowed from Hebrew



This week’s words

mitzvah

cherub

tzedakah

Words borrowed from Hebrew



tzedakah or zedakah PRONUNCIATION: (tsuh-DAH-kuh, -dah-KAH)

MEANING: noun: Charitable giving or charity, especially when seen as a moral obligation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hebrew tzedaqah (righteousness). Earliest documented use: 1959. Plural: tzedakahs or tzedakot.

USAGE: “A homeless man sat with his knees drawn up in front of him. A little girl leaned against him, clutching a scrap of blanket. I steered over to them and dropped a dollar in his cup. Some might see it as extravagant for tzedakah, but Nathaniel and I could have been them.”

Mary Robinette Kowal; The Calculating Stars; Tom Doherty Associates; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night. -Edgar Allan Poe, poet and short-story writer (19 Jan 1809-1849)





