tzedakah or zedakah
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Charitable giving or charity, especially when seen as a moral obligation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Hebrew tzedaqah (righteousness). Earliest documented use: 1959. Plural: tzedakahs or tzedakot.
USAGE:
“A homeless man sat with his knees drawn up in front of him. A little girl leaned against him, clutching a scrap of blanket. I steered over to them and dropped a dollar in his cup. Some might see it as extravagant for tzedakah, but Nathaniel and I could have been them.”
Mary Robinette Kowal; The Calculating Stars; Tom Doherty Associates; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night. -Edgar Allan Poe, poet and short-story writer (19 Jan 1809-1849)
