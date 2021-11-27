

shekel or sheqel PRONUNCIATION: (SHEK-uhl)

MEANING: noun:

1. Money; wealth; cash.

2. A monetary unit of Israel.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hebrew sheqel, from shaqal (to weigh). Ultimately from the Semitic root tql (to weigh), which also gave us scallion and shallot. Earliest documented use: 1560.

NOTES: A shekel was an ancient unit of weight of the Babylonians. From there the term came to be applied to a coin of this weight. In 1980, Israel replaced the pound as its monetary unit with the shekel. Hyperinflation forced the replacement of shekel with the new shekel in 1986. Today, the new shekel is simply called a shekel. Three shekels equal approx. one US dollar.

USAGE:

There’s, like, an excited cheer from everyone on-board, except my children, of course. Leo shouts, ‘Santa’s not real!’, which is obviously not what the other kids want to hear. Or their parents, who have handed over serious shekels for this Christmas in the North Pole Adventure.”

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly; Santa’s Gaff Is a Seriously Impressive Pile; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 27, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't get so tolerant that you tolerate intolerance. -Bill Maher, comedian, actor, and writer (b. 20 Jan 1956)





