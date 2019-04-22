

Jan 21, 2022 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Hebrew



This week’s words

mitzvah

cherub

tzedakah

shekel

sabbath



The music I play on my day of Sabbath Image: Dolmetsch Words borrowed from Hebrew A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Sabbath PRONUNCIATION: (SAB-uhth)

MEANING: noun:

1. A day of the week observed as a day of rest.

2. A period of rest.

3. A meeting of witches and sorcerers (typically spelled as sabbat).

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English sabat, from French sabbat, from Latin sabbatum, from Greek sabbaton, from Hebrew sabbat, from sabat (rest). Earliest documented use: 950.

NOTES: Typically, a Fri is considered a day of Sabbath by Muslims, Sat by Jews (and some Christians), and Sun by Christians. Why not convert to Islam, Judaism, and Christianity and take a three-day weekend off?

USAGE:

James T. Elder; Along the Road; WestBow Press; 2012.



“We find ourselves in a sabbath of barely clad witches with loosened hair and sharp bamboo canes that they thump loudly on the ground while they jab their toes into the floor like percussive instruments rhythmically beating against the music’s wailing.”

Jennifer Homans; Border Crossing; The New Yorker; Apr 22, 2019.



See more usage examples of “He had been careful not to schedule anything for this day; a day of Sabbath.”James T. Elder;; WestBow Press; 2012.“We find ourselves in a sabbath of barely clad witches with loosened hair and sharp bamboo canes that they thump loudly on the ground while they jab their toes into the floor like percussive instruments rhythmically beating against the music’s wailing.”Jennifer Homans; Border Crossing;; Apr 22, 2019.See more usage examples of sabbath in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In those parts of the world where learning and science have prevailed, miracles have ceased; but in those parts of it as are barbarous and ignorant, miracles are still in vogue. -Ethan Allen, revolutionary (21 Jan 1738-1789)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate