aroha

tapu

korero

noa

mana



Words borrowed from Māori



mana PRONUNCIATION: (MAH-nuh)

MEANING: noun: Power, energy, force, or prestige.

ETYMOLOGY: From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE: “Marzan said, ‘I feel the mana not just from our community, but from the whole island and beyond.’”

Allison Schaefers; Survivors Experience First Anniversary of Tragic Maui Wildfires; Honolulu Star-Advertiser (Hawaii); Aug 9, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)





