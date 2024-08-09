|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 15, 2024This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Māori
This week’s words
aroha
tapu
korero
noa
mana
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mana
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Power, energy, force, or prestige.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1843.
USAGE:
“Marzan said, ‘I feel the mana not just from our community, but from the whole island and beyond.’”
Allison Schaefers; Survivors Experience First Anniversary of Tragic Maui Wildfires; Honolulu Star-Advertiser (Hawaii); Aug 9, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)
