A.Word.A.Day

Nov 15, 2024
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Māori

This week’s words
aroha
tapu
korero
noa
mana

mana
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mana

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAH-nuh)

MEANING:
noun: Power, energy, force, or prestige.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:
“Marzan said, ‘I feel the mana not just from our community, but from the whole island and beyond.’”
Allison Schaefers; Survivors Experience First Anniversary of Tragic Maui Wildfires; Honolulu Star-Advertiser (Hawaii); Aug 9, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)

