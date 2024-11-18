

Earlier this year, a Pizza Hut restaurant in Canada posted a sign that read:



“Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed.” ( source

Clearly someone was in a hurry to post that sign. Around here we don’t cut corners or cut anything unnecessarily. We proofread, we spellcheck, we double check. This week’s words might look like misspellings at first glance, but each one is a valid word with its own unique meaning and history. hight PRONUNCIATION: (hyt)

MEANING: adjective: Named or called.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English hatan (to call). Earliest documented use: c. 450.

USAGE: “A man hight Tosti. He it was who broke the long peace.”

Poul Anderson; War of Gods; Tor; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Does feminist mean large unpleasant person who'll shout at you or someone who believes women are human beings? To me it's the latter, so I sign up. -Margaret Atwood, novelist and poet (b. 18 Nov 1939)





