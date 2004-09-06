

colander or cullender PRONUNCIATION: (KUH/KAH-luhn-duhr)

MEANING: noun: A utensil with perforations, used for straining or draining foods.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Probably from Latin colare (to strain). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE:

Bill Buford; The Pasta Station; The New Yorker; Sep 6, 2004.



See more usage examples of “The moment in the history of American cooking when efficiency won out over taste and, instead of using a pair of tongs, and pulling the spaghetti straight out of the pot, people started using a colander (an evil instrument) and letting all that dense, murky rich ‘water’ rush down the drain.”Bill Buford; The Pasta Station;; Sep 6, 2004.See more usage examples of colander in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our greatest strength is the power of our example, not just the example of our power. -Joe Biden, 46th US President (b. 20 Nov 1942)





