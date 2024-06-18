  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 21, 2024
The Proscribed Royalist, 1853
A Puritan woman hides a fleeing Royalist in the hollow of a tree after the Battle of Worcester in 1651
Art: John Everett Millais
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

proscription

PRONUNCIATION:
(pro-SKRIP-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: A prohibition or the act of prohibiting, particularly one imposed by law.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin proscribere (to publish in writing, to name someone as outlawed), from pro- (front) + scribere (write). Earliest documented use: 1387.

USAGE:
“But Masieh is a sceptic of the British ban, believing counter-extremism education is a more useful tool than proscription.”
Marta Pascual Juanola and Nick McKenzie; How a Hardline Group Courts Youth; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 18, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is lamentable that to be a good patriot one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)

