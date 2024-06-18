|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 21, 2024This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled
This week’s words
desistance
colander
proscription
The Proscribed Royalist, 1853
A Puritan woman hides a fleeing Royalist in the hollow of a tree after the Battle of Worcester in 1651
Art: John Everett Millais
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
proscription
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A prohibition or the act of prohibiting, particularly one imposed by law.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin proscribere (to publish in writing, to name someone as outlawed), from pro- (front) + scribere (write). Earliest documented use: 1387.
USAGE:
“But Masieh is a sceptic of the British ban, believing counter-extremism education is a more useful tool than proscription.”
Marta Pascual Juanola and Nick McKenzie; How a Hardline Group Courts Youth; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 18, 2024.
See more usage examples of proscription in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is lamentable that to be a good patriot one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith