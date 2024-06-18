

The Proscribed Royalist, 1853

A Puritan woman hides a fleeing Royalist in the hollow of a tree after the Battle of Worcester in 1651 Art: John Everett Millais Words that appear to be misspelled A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



proscription PRONUNCIATION: (pro-SKRIP-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: A prohibition or the act of prohibiting, particularly one imposed by law.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin proscribere (to publish in writing, to name someone as outlawed), from pro- (front) + scribere (write). Earliest documented use: 1387.

USAGE:

Marta Pascual Juanola and Nick McKenzie; How a Hardline Group Courts Youth; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 18, 2024.



But Masieh is a sceptic of the British ban, believing counter-extremism education is a more useful tool than proscription.
Marta Pascual Juanola and Nick McKenzie; How a Hardline Group Courts Youth; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 18, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is lamentable that to be a good patriot one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)





