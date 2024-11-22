  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 22, 2024
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled

This week’s words
hight
desistance
colander
proscription
benison

benison
I’m ready for some blessings that aren’t in disguise
Image: Someecards
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

benison

PRONUNCIATION:
(BEN-uh-zuhn/suhn)

MEANING:
noun: A blessing; a benediction.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French beneison, from Latin benedicere (to bless), from bene (well) + dicere (to say). Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:
“He had much to regret, and old age was more of a burden than a benison.”
Aline Templeton; Lamb to the Slaughter; HarperCollins; 2014.

See more usage examples of benison in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My own experience and development deepen every day my conviction that our moral progress may be measured by the degree in which we sympathize with individual suffering and individual joy. -George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans), novelist (22 Nov 1819-1880)

