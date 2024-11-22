|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 22, 2024This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled
This week’s words
hight
desistance
colander
proscription
benison
I’m ready for some blessings that aren’t in disguise
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
benison
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A blessing; a benediction.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French beneison, from Latin benedicere (to bless), from bene (well) + dicere (to say). Earliest documented use: 1300.
USAGE:
“He had much to regret, and old age was more of a burden than a benison.”
Aline Templeton; Lamb to the Slaughter; HarperCollins; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My own experience and development deepen every day my conviction that our moral progress may be measured by the degree in which we sympathize with individual suffering and individual joy. -George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans), novelist (22 Nov 1819-1880)
