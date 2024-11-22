

Nov 22, 2024 This week’s theme

Words that appear to be misspelled



This week’s words

hight

desistance

colander

proscription

benison



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



benison PRONUNCIATION: (BEN-uh-zuhn/suhn)

MEANING: noun: A blessing; a benediction.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French beneison, from Latin benedicere (to bless), from bene (well) + dicere (to say). Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:

Aline Templeton; Lamb to the Slaughter; HarperCollins; 2014.



"He had much to regret, and old age was more of a burden than a benison."
Aline Templeton; Lamb to the Slaughter; HarperCollins; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My own experience and development deepen every day my conviction that our moral progress may be measured by the degree in which we sympathize with individual suffering and individual joy. -George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans), novelist (22 Nov 1819-1880)





