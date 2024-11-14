

Nov 14, 2024 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Māori



This week’s words

aroha

tapu

korero

noa



Words borrowed from Māori



noa PRONUNCIATION: (NOH-uh)

MEANING: adjective: Free from taboo, restrictions, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Māori, Hawaiian, and Tahitian. The opposite of tapu . Earliest documented use: 1854.

USAGE: “And it is because the pit is noa that I demand you hide there.”

Judy Corbalis; A Crooked Rib; Penguin Random House; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we're looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn't test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed, and love of power. -P.J. O'Rourke, writer (14 Nov 1947-2022)





