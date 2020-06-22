

Nov 12, 2024 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Māori



This week’s words

aroha

tapu



A war canoe, traditionally considered tapu Photo: Bernard Spragg Words borrowed from Māori A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tapu PRONUNCIATION: (TAH-poo)

MEANING: noun: A restriction or prohibition; taboo.

adjective: Sacred, restricted, or forbidden.

ETYMOLOGY: From Māori. The English word taboo is borrowed from Tongan tapu, part of the broader Polynesian concept of sacred restriction. Earliest documented use: 1822.

USAGE: “The island has been free of Covid-19 for nearly three months now, with the tapu lifted on 31 May.”

Samuel Lovett; Everything We Have Done Has Been by Our Own Efforts; The Independent (London, UK); Jun 22, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patience is also a form of action. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate