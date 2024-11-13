

Nov 13, 2024 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Māori



This week’s words

aroha

tapu

korero



I Can Kōrero Māori Everyday

By Abel Junior Tutagalevao Photo: CulturalHubb Words borrowed from Māori A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



korero PRONUNCIATION: (KOR-uh-roh, kuh-REE-roh)

MEANING: noun: A meeting, discussion, conversation, or storytelling session.

verb intr.: To speak, talk, or discuss.

ETYMOLOGY: From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE: “The korero wound down and people sought out their sleeping mats.”

Vivian Stuart; The Road Builders; Skinnbok; 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If a man loves the labour of his trade, apart from any question of success or fame, the gods have called him. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)





