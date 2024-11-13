|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 13, 2024This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Māori
This week’s words
tapu
korero
I Can Kōrero Māori Everyday
By Abel Junior Tutagalevao
Photo: CulturalHubb
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
korero
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A meeting, discussion, conversation, or storytelling session.
verb intr.: To speak, talk, or discuss.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“The korero wound down and people sought out their sleeping mats.”
Vivian Stuart; The Road Builders; Skinnbok; 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If a man loves the labour of his trade, apart from any question of success or fame, the gods have called him. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith