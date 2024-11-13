  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 13, 2024
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Māori

This week’s words
aroha
tapu
korero
korero
I Can Kōrero Māori Everyday
By Abel Junior Tutagalevao
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

korero

PRONUNCIATION:
(KOR-uh-roh, kuh-REE-roh)

MEANING:
noun: A meeting, discussion, conversation, or storytelling session.
verb intr.: To speak, talk, or discuss.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Māori. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:
“The korero wound down and people sought out their sleeping mats.”
Vivian Stuart; The Road Builders; Skinnbok; 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If a man loves the labour of his trade, apart from any question of success or fame, the gods have called him. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith