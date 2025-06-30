

Jun 30, 2025 This week’s theme

Unusual antonyms



This week’s words

malison



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Previous week’s theme

Short Words Unusual antonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Have you ever wondered why we have wide/width, but not high/highth? The simple answer is, we used to. Highth was the original word, but over time it morphed into the height we use today.



Like rough stones tumbling down a stream, words lose their jagged edges as generations of speakers smooth them away.



But not every word gets polished. Some just get lost in the current, obscured by their more popular opposites. This week, we’re diving in and bringing five of these uncommon antonyms up for air. malison PRONUNCIATION: (MAL-uh-zuhn/suhn)

MEANING: noun: A curse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-French maleiçun (curse), from Latin maledictio (curse), from maledicere (to curse), from mal- (bad) + dicere (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1300.

NOTES: Today’s word has a better-known synonym, malediction, though both derived from the same Latin root. You could say they are cuss-ins. The opposite is benison , not to be confused with venison (no benison to the deer).

USAGE: “Dimly he heard Simon’s excited whisper. ‘... A malison on these bonds.’ He felt him straining at his foot shackles.”

John Buchan; The Blanket of the Dark; Hodder & Stoughton; 1931.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. -Frédéric Bastiat, economist and writer (30 Jun 1801-1850)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate