Jul 3, 2025
This week's theme
Unusual antonyms
This week’s words
pogonotomy
agnoiology
iteroparous
A.Word.A.Day
iteroparous
iteroparous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Reproducing multiple times in one’s lifetime.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin iterum (again) + -parous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1954.
NOTES:
The spirit of being iteroparous is saying, “That was fun, let’s do it again!” (reproductively speaking). The opposite is semelparous: the one-and-done approach.
USAGE:
“‘Based on the detection of ripe females across a broad range of total lengths (70-135mm) it seems likely that torrentfish are iteroparous and multiple spawning migrations are taking place,’ wrote Warburton, Closs, and another researcher in a paper published earlier this month.”
Will Harvie; Enigmatic Torrentfish a Unique Native; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Sep 27, 2021.
“Man is supposed to be iteroparous. Maybe that’s why sex becomes a bore after marriage. If sex was a one-time thing with fatal consequences, people might think twice before going forth and multiplying.”
Julya Oui; There Be Monsters; Buku Fixi; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the struggle between yourself and the world, second the world. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)
