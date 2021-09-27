

iteroparous PRONUNCIATION: (IT-uh-ro-PAR-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Reproducing multiple times in one’s lifetime.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin iterum (again) + -parous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1954.

NOTES: The spirit of being iteroparous is saying, “That was fun, let’s do it again!” (reproductively speaking). The opposite is semelparous : the one-and-done approach.

USAGE: “‘Based on the detection of ripe females across a broad range of total lengths (70-135mm) it seems likely that torrentfish are iteroparous and multiple spawning migrations are taking place,’ wrote Warburton, Closs, and another researcher in a paper published earlier this month.”

Will Harvie; Enigmatic Torrentfish a Unique Native; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Sep 27, 2021.



“Man is supposed to be iteroparous. Maybe that’s why sex becomes a bore after marriage. If sex was a one-time thing with fatal consequences, people might think twice before going forth and multiplying.”

Julya Oui; There Be Monsters; Buku Fixi; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the struggle between yourself and the world, second the world. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)





