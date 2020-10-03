  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 4, 2025
This week’s theme
Unusual antonyms

This week’s words
malison
pogonotomy
agnoiology
iteroparous
melanism

melanism
Melanistic and typically colored jaguars
Photo: Eduardo Estrada / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

melanism

PRONUNCIATION:
(MEL-uh-niz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: An inherited overproduction of melanin leading to unusually dark coloration.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek melano- (black). Earliest documented use: 1842.

NOTES:
Melanism is nature’s “dark mode”. The opposite of albinism (“light mode”). Iconic examples: black panthers, melanistic jaguars, and peppered moths that went goth during the Industrial Revolution.

USAGE:
“The most obvious explanation is that melanism provides better camouflage in the stygian depths of North America’s woodlands. Alternatively, female wolves may simply prefer their males tall, dark and handsome.”
Match and Mix; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 3, 2020.

See more usage examples of melanism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Most institutions demand unqualified faith; but the institution of science makes skepticism a virtue. -Robert King Merton, sociologist (4 Jul 1910-2003)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith