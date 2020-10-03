|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 4, 2025This week’s theme
Unusual antonyms
This week’s words
malison
pogonotomy
agnoiology
iteroparous
melanism
Melanistic and typically colored jaguars
Photo: Eduardo Estrada / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
melanism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An inherited overproduction of melanin leading to unusually dark coloration.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek melano- (black). Earliest documented use: 1842.
NOTES:
Melanism is nature’s “dark mode”. The opposite of albinism (“light mode”). Iconic examples: black panthers, melanistic jaguars, and peppered moths that went goth during the Industrial Revolution.
USAGE:
“The most obvious explanation is that melanism provides better camouflage in the stygian depths of North America’s woodlands. Alternatively, female wolves may simply prefer their males tall, dark and handsome.”
Match and Mix; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 3, 2020.
See more usage examples of melanism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Most institutions demand unqualified faith; but the institution of science makes skepticism a virtue. -Robert King Merton, sociologist (4 Jul 1910-2003)
