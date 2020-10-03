

Melanistic and typically colored jaguars Photo: Eduardo Estrada / Wikimedia



melanism PRONUNCIATION: (MEL-uh-niz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: An inherited overproduction of melanin leading to unusually dark coloration.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek melano- (black). Earliest documented use: 1842.

NOTES: Melanism is nature’s “dark mode”. The opposite of albinism (“light mode”). Iconic examples: black panthers, melanistic jaguars, and peppered moths that went goth during the Industrial Revolution.

USAGE:

Match and Mix; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 3, 2020.



See more usage examples of “The most obvious explanation is that melanism provides better camouflage in the stygian depths of North America’s woodlands. Alternatively, female wolves may simply prefer their males tall, dark and handsome.”Match and Mix;(London, UK); Oct 3, 2020.See more usage examples of melanism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Most institutions demand unqualified faith; but the institution of science makes skepticism a virtue. -Robert King Merton, sociologist (4 Jul 1910-2003)





