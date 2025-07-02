

Jul 2, 2025 This week’s theme

Unusual antonyms



This week’s words

malison

pogonotomy

agnoiology



“Our company can assist with your re-elections, senators, by using artificial intelligence to create actual ignorance.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Unusual antonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



agnoiology PRONUNCIATION: (ag-noi-OL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun: The study of ignorance or the investigation of the unknowable.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek a- (not) + gnosis (knowledge). Earliest documented use: 1854.

NOTES:

Then there’s For those who prefer knowing that they don’t know, agnoiology has got your back. The opposite is epistemology , the study of knowledge. Both were introduced to the English language by the philosopher James Frederick Ferrier, truly the first agnoiologist + epistemologist if there ever was one.Then there’s agnotology , in a class of its own.

USAGE: “Let’s say you have a degree in philematology [the study of kissing] and the guy interviewing you for a job to flip burgers doesn’t know agnoiology from agnotology [the study of culturally-induced ignorance or doubt]. You may have existential angst.”

Samir Geepee; Awesome Cup; Notion Press; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man who is 'ill-adjusted' to the world is always on the verge of finding himself. One who is adjusted to the world never finds himself, but gets to be a cabinet minister. -Hermann Hesse, novelist, poet, Nobel laureate (2 Jul 1877-1962)





