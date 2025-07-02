|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 2, 2025This week’s theme
Unusual antonyms
This week’s words
pogonotomy
agnoiology
“Our company can assist with your re-elections, senators, by using artificial intelligence to create actual ignorance.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
agnoiology
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The study of ignorance or the investigation of the unknowable.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek a- (not) + gnosis (knowledge). Earliest documented use: 1854.
NOTES:
For those who prefer knowing that they don’t know, agnoiology has got your back. The opposite is epistemology, the study of knowledge. Both were introduced to the English language by the philosopher James Frederick Ferrier, truly the first agnoiologist + epistemologist if there ever was one.
Then there’s agnotology, in a class of its own.
USAGE:
“Let’s say you have a degree in philematology [the study of kissing] and the guy interviewing you for a job to flip burgers doesn’t know agnoiology from agnotology [the study of culturally-induced ignorance or doubt]. You may have existential angst.”
Samir Geepee; Awesome Cup; Notion Press; 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man who is 'ill-adjusted' to the world is always on the verge of finding himself. One who is adjusted to the world never finds himself, but gets to be a cabinet minister. -Hermann Hesse, novelist, poet, Nobel laureate (2 Jul 1877-1962)
