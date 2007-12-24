

epistemology



"But surely you agree that truth can be created by the repetition of a lie." Cartoon: Dan Piraro



epistemology PRONUNCIATION: (i-pis-tuh-MOL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun: The study of knowledge, especially its nature, origin, limits, validity, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek episteme (knowledge) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1847.

USAGE:

Gary Greenberg; The War on Unhappiness; Harper’s (New York); Sep 2010.



“A professor of philosophy, Teddy, returns to London after six years in America to introduce his wife, Ruth, to his father, a butcher named Max, to his uncle Sam, a chauffeur, and to his brothers ... Teddy, a professional maker of meanings, insists, ‘I’m the one who can see. That’s why I can write my critical works.’ Ruth, however, has a physicality that overrides Teddy’s epistemology.”

John Lahr; Demolition Man; The New Yorker; Dec 24, 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everyday language is a part of the human organism and is no less complicated than it. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)





