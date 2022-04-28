

marcescence PRONUNCIATION: (mahr-SES-uhns)

MEANING: noun: The retention of dead leaves, etc., as opposed to shedding.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin marcescere (to wither), from marcere (to wither). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE: “The Christmas cactus had lost its normal splendid tautness; the usual fat plump fronds were slightly wizened. Its very marcescence so reflected my inner state that I could barely stand to look at the thing.”

Norma Harrs; Love Minus One & Other Stories; Dundurn Press; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: War, at first, is the hope that one will be better off; next, the expectation that the other fellow will be worse off; then, the satisfaction that he isn't any better off; and, finally, the surprise at everyone's being worse off. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)





