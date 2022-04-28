  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 28, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
typomania
epistemology
yestereve
marcescence
marcescence
Photo: Piqsels
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

marcescence

PRONUNCIATION:
(mahr-SES-uhns)

MEANING:
noun: The retention of dead leaves, etc., as opposed to shedding.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin marcescere (to wither), from marcere (to wither). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:
“The Christmas cactus had lost its normal splendid tautness; the usual fat plump fronds were slightly wizened. Its very marcescence so reflected my inner state that I could barely stand to look at the thing.”
Norma Harrs; Love Minus One & Other Stories; Dundurn Press; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
War, at first, is the hope that one will be better off; next, the expectation that the other fellow will be worse off; then, the satisfaction that he isn't any better off; and, finally, the surprise at everyone's being worse off. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith