Apr 28, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
epistemology
yestereve
marcescence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
marcescence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The retention of dead leaves, etc., as opposed to shedding.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin marcescere (to wither), from marcere (to wither). Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“The Christmas cactus had lost its normal splendid tautness; the usual fat plump fronds were slightly wizened. Its very marcescence so reflected my inner state that I could barely stand to look at the thing.”
Norma Harrs; Love Minus One & Other Stories; Dundurn Press; 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:War, at first, is the hope that one will be better off; next, the expectation that the other fellow will be worse off; then, the satisfaction that he isn't any better off; and, finally, the surprise at everyone's being worse off. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)
