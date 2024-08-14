

A kaluta in Newman, Australia Photo: Anders Zimny



semelparous PRONUNCIATION: (se-MEL-puh-ruhs)

MEANING: adjective: Reproducing only once in a lifetime.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the biologist LaMont C. Cole (1916-1978). From Latin semel (once) + -parous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1954. The opposite is iteroparous, reproducing multiple times in one’s lifetime.

NOTES: NYT describes it: “During these brief, frenzied breeding seasons, male kalutas mate with several females -- for up to 14 hours at a time -- until they succumb to exhaustion and die.” Talk about going out with a bang!

USAGE: “There are semelparous animals as well ... After laying her eggs, the female octopus stops eating and slowly starves to death.”

Joshua Mitteldorf; Whence Comes Death?; The Humanist (Washington, DC); Jan/Feb 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The beginnings and endings of all human undertakings are untidy. -John Galsworthy, author, Nobel laureate (14 Aug 1867-1933)





