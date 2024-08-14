  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 14, 2024
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
grawlix
bardolatry
semelparous
semelparous
A kaluta in Newman, Australia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

semelparous

PRONUNCIATION:
(se-MEL-puh-ruhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Reproducing only once in a lifetime.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the biologist LaMont C. Cole (1916-1978). From Latin semel (once) + -parous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1954. The opposite is iteroparous, reproducing multiple times in one’s lifetime.

NOTES:
Semelparity may sound unusual, but it’s common in the plant kingdom. Consider annual plants vs perennials. Some animal species are also semelparous, for example, Pacific salmon die after spawning. Male kalutas, Australian marsupials, are also semelparous. As the NYT describes it: “During these brief, frenzied breeding seasons, male kalutas mate with several females -- for up to 14 hours at a time -- until they succumb to exhaustion and die.” Talk about going out with a bang!
Note that reproducing only once isn’t the same as producing only one offspring, although this would also qualify.

USAGE:
“There are semelparous animals as well ... After laying her eggs, the female octopus stops eating and slowly starves to death.”
Joshua Mitteldorf; Whence Comes Death?; The Humanist (Washington, DC); Jan/Feb 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The beginnings and endings of all human undertakings are untidy. -John Galsworthy, author, Nobel laureate (14 Aug 1867-1933)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith