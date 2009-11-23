|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 13, 2024This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
bardolatry
William Shakespeare between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, 1796
Engraving by Benjamin Smith(1754-1833) of Thomas Banks’s sculpture (1735-1805)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bardolatry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excessive admiration of William Shakespeare.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by George Bernard Shaw from bard (poet) + -latry (worship). Shakespeare is often referred to as the Bard of Avon, or simply the Bard. Earliest documented use: 1901.
USAGE:
“I like [Joe Papp] best when he turned up at City Hall to woo some mayor with his blue-collar bardolatry:
‘Shakespeare should be as important as garbage collection.’”
Jeremy McCarter; Mourning Joe; Newsweek (New York); Nov 23, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The Supreme Ethical Rule: Act so as to elicit the best in others and thereby in thyself. -Felix Adler, professor, lecturer, and reformer (13 Aug 1851-1933)
|
