William Shakespeare between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, 1796

Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bardolatry PRONUNCIATION: (bar-DAH-luh-tree)

MEANING: noun: Excessive admiration of William Shakespeare.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by George Bernard Shaw from bard (poet) + -latry (worship). Shakespeare is often referred to as the Bard of Avon, or simply the Bard. Earliest documented use: 1901.

‘Shakespeare should be as important as garbage collection.’”

Jeremy McCarter; Mourning Joe; Newsweek (New York); Nov 23, 2009.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The Supreme Ethical Rule: Act so as to elicit the best in others and thereby in thyself. -Felix Adler, professor, lecturer, and reformer (13 Aug 1851-1933)





