  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 13, 2024
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
grawlix
bardolatry
bardolatry
William Shakespeare between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, 1796
Engraving by Benjamin Smith(1754-1833) of Thomas Banks’s sculpture (1735-1805)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bardolatry

PRONUNCIATION:
(bar-DAH-luh-tree)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive admiration of William Shakespeare.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by George Bernard Shaw from bard (poet) + -latry (worship). Shakespeare is often referred to as the Bard of Avon, or simply the Bard. Earliest documented use: 1901.

USAGE:
“I like [Joe Papp] best when he turned up at City Hall to woo some mayor with his blue-collar bardolatry:
‘Shakespeare should be as important as garbage collection.’”
Jeremy McCarter; Mourning Joe; Newsweek (New York); Nov 23, 2009.

See more usage examples of bardolatry in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The Supreme Ethical Rule: Act so as to elicit the best in others and thereby in thyself. -Felix Adler, professor, lecturer, and reformer (13 Aug 1851-1933)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith