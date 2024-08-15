

broadbrow PRONUNCIATION: (BRAHD-brow)

MEANING: noun: A person with a broad range of interests.

adjective: Appealing to people with a broad range of interests.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by J.B. Priestley (1894-1984), from broad + brow, on the pattern of highbrow and lowbrow. Earliest documented use: 1924. Also see middlebrow

USAGE: “The broadbrow books [my mother] most loved include Mary Webb’s Precious Bane, Jessamine West’s The Massacre at Fall Creek, and novels by Margaret Drabble, Alex Haley, James Michener, and Jean Plaidy.”

Helen Taylor; Why Women Read Fiction; Oxford University Press; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)





