A.Word.A.Day
Aug 15, 2024This week’s theme
Coined words
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
broadbrow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person with a broad range of interests.
adjective: Appealing to people with a broad range of interests.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by J.B. Priestley (1894-1984), from broad + brow, on the pattern of highbrow and lowbrow. Earliest documented use: 1924. Also see middlebrow.
USAGE:
“The broadbrow books [my mother] most loved include Mary Webb’s Precious Bane, Jessamine West’s The Massacre at Fall Creek, and novels by Margaret Drabble, Alex Haley, James Michener, and Jean Plaidy.”
Helen Taylor; Why Women Read Fiction; Oxford University Press; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)
