grawlix

bardolatry

semelparous

broadbrow

topophilia



Coined words



topophilia PRONUNCIATION: (top-uh-FIL-ee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The love or the emotional connection to a particular place.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the poet John Betjeman (1906-1984), from Greek topo- (place) + -philia (love). Earliest documented use: 1947.

USAGE: “Though the last of the structure’s bones have been hauled away, still present is the precious collection of formative memories I mined there over the years. The essence of topophilia remains intact.”

Mary Culbertson-Stark; Razed But Not Forgotten; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Feb 28, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is fortunate to be of high birth, but it is no less so to be of such character that people do not care to know whether you are or are not. -Jean de la Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)





