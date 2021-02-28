|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 16, 2024This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
grawlix
bardolatry
semelparous
broadbrow
topophilia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
topophilia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The love or the emotional connection to a particular place.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the poet John Betjeman (1906-1984), from Greek topo- (place) + -philia (love). Earliest documented use: 1947.
USAGE:
“Though the last of the structure’s bones have been hauled away, still present is the precious collection of formative memories I mined there over the years. The essence of topophilia remains intact.”
Mary Culbertson-Stark; Razed But Not Forgotten; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Feb 28, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is fortunate to be of high birth, but it is no less so to be of such character that people do not care to know whether you are or are not. -Jean de la Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith