Aug 16, 2024
topophilia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

topophilia

PRONUNCIATION:
(top-uh-FIL-ee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The love or the emotional connection to a particular place.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the poet John Betjeman (1906-1984), from Greek topo- (place) + -philia (love). Earliest documented use: 1947.

USAGE:
“Though the last of the structure’s bones have been hauled away, still present is the precious collection of formative memories I mined there over the years. The essence of topophilia remains intact.”
Mary Culbertson-Stark; Razed But Not Forgotten; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Feb 28, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is fortunate to be of high birth, but it is no less so to be of such character that people do not care to know whether you are or are not. -Jean de la Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)

