unitasking

allision

middlescence

yeasayer

longlist



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



longlist PRONUNCIATION: (LONG-list)

MEANING: noun: A preliminary list of candidates, such as people, places, things, etc. (for a prize, job, etc.), from which a shortlist is compiled.

verb tr.: To place on a longlist.

ETYMOLOGY: Patterned after the word shortlist. Earliest documented use: 1972 (shortlist is from 1927).

USAGE: “I’ve just come from the ceremony where it was announced my recent novelette has been nominated to be nominated to be nominated for the longlist for the Pulitzer Prize.”

Matt Potter, et al; Freak; Pure Slush Books; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Euphemism is a euphemism for lying. -Bobbie Gentry, singer and songwriter (b. 27 Jul 1944)





