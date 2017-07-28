  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 28, 2017
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
unitasking
allision
middlescence
yeasayer
longlist

longlist
Photo: Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

longlist

PRONUNCIATION:
(LONG-list)

MEANING:
noun: A preliminary list of candidates, such as people, places, things, etc. (for a prize, job, etc.), from which a shortlist is compiled.
verb tr.: To place on a longlist.

ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after the word shortlist. Earliest documented use: 1972 (shortlist is from 1927).

USAGE:
“I’ve just come from the ceremony where it was announced my recent novelette has been nominated to be nominated to be nominated for the longlist for the Pulitzer Prize.”
Matt Potter, et al; Freak; Pure Slush Books; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Euphemism is a euphemism for lying. -Bobbie Gentry, singer and songwriter (b. 27 Jul 1944)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith