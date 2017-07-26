|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jul 26, 2017
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
allision
middlescence
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
middlescence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The middle-age period of life.
ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after adolescence. Earliest documented use: 1965 (adolescence is from 1425).
USAGE:
“Just as poor Alonso Quijano, in middle age, was so bewitched by the novels of chivalry that he declared himself Don Quixote ... so the skipper of ‘Rocinante Cuatro’ in his own middlescence, was led by his passion for Cervantes’s novel to identify himself with both its hero and, eventually, its author.”
John Barth; The Tidewater Tales; Putnam; 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will duly rise and make them miserable. -Aldous Huxley, novelist (26 Jul 1894-1963)
