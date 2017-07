Jul 26, 2017 This week’s theme

middlescence PRONUNCIATION: (mid-uhl-ES-uhns)

MEANING: noun: The middle-age period of life.

ETYMOLOGY: Patterned after adolescence. Earliest documented use: 1965 (adolescence is from 1425).

USAGE:

John Barth; The Tidewater Tales; Putnam; 1997. “Just as poor Alonso Quijano, in middle age, was so bewitched by the novels of chivalry that he declared himself Don Quixote ... so the skipper of ‘ Rocinante Cuatro’ in his own middlescence, was led by his passion for Cervantes’s novel to identify himself with both its hero and, eventually, its author.”John Barth;; Putnam; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will duly rise and make them miserable. -Aldous Huxley, novelist (26 Jul 1894-1963)





