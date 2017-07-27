|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 27, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
allision
middlescence
yeasayer
Photo: Madhava
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
yeasayer
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A person with a confident and positive outlook.
2. A person who agrees uncritically; a yes-man.
ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after the term naysayer. Earliest documented use: 1934 (naysayer is from 1628).
USAGE:
“In the past his eternal yeasayer friend had always managed somehow to extract a nugget of cheer (or at the very least some twisted dark humor) from the abundant dross of life’s insults and reversals.”
Tom Kakonis; Double Down; Brash Books; 2014.
“Do you really think you could ever work with a yeasayer, who never dares to challenge you?”
Gun Brooke; Sheridan’s Fate; Bold Strokes Books; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It was my shame, and now it is my boast, That I have loved you rather more than most. -Hilaire Belloc, writer and poet (27 Jul 1870-1953)
