There's a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



yeasayer PRONUNCIATION: (YAY-say-uhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A person with a confident and positive outlook.

2. A person who agrees uncritically; a yes-man.

ETYMOLOGY: Patterned after the term naysayer. Earliest documented use: 1934 (naysayer is from 1628).

USAGE: “In the past his eternal yeasayer friend had always managed somehow to extract a nugget of cheer (or at the very least some twisted dark humor) from the abundant dross of life’s insults and reversals.”

Tom Kakonis; Double Down; Brash Books; 2014.



“Do you really think you could ever work with a yeasayer, who never dares to challenge you?”

Gun Brooke; Sheridan’s Fate; Bold Strokes Books; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It was my shame, and now it is my boast, That I have loved you rather more than most. -Hilaire Belloc, writer and poet (27 Jul 1870-1953)





