  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 27, 2017
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
unitasking
allision
middlescence
yeasayer
yeasayer
Photo: Madhava
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

yeasayer

PRONUNCIATION:
(YAY-say-uhr)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A person with a confident and positive outlook.
2. A person who agrees uncritically; a yes-man.

ETYMOLOGY:
Patterned after the term naysayer. Earliest documented use: 1934 (naysayer is from 1628).

USAGE:
“In the past his eternal yeasayer friend had always managed somehow to extract a nugget of cheer (or at the very least some twisted dark humor) from the abundant dross of life’s insults and reversals.”
Tom Kakonis; Double Down; Brash Books; 2014.

“Do you really think you could ever work with a yeasayer, who never dares to challenge you?”
Gun Brooke; Sheridan’s Fate; Bold Strokes Books; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It was my shame, and now it is my boast, That I have loved you rather more than most. -Hilaire Belloc, writer and poet (27 Jul 1870-1953)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith