M/V Rio Haina’s allision with the breakwall

M/V Rio Haina's allision with the breakwall
Miami Beach Marina, Jun 22, 2008 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

allision

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A moving object striking against a stationary object.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin allidere (to strike against), from ad- (toward) + laedere (to harm). Earliest documented use: 1615 (collision is also from 1615).

NOTES:

In maritime usage, the term allision is used for a vessel striking a fixed object, while collision is between two moving ships. Frequently, the word collision is used in both cases.

USAGE:

“She watched the beam of the flashlight play dully over the surface, and then she heard something, a faint splash, the sweet allision of breaking water.”

T.C. Boyle; East Is East; Penguin; 1991.

