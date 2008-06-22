|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Jul 25, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
allision
M/V Rio Haina’s allision with the breakwall
Miami Beach Marina, Jun 22, 2008
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
allision
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A moving object striking against a stationary object.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin allidere (to strike against), from ad- (toward) + laedere (to harm). Earliest documented use: 1615 (collision is also from 1615).
NOTES:
In maritime usage, the term allision is used for a vessel striking a fixed object, while collision is between two moving ships. Frequently, the word collision is used in both cases.
USAGE:
“She watched the beam of the flashlight play dully over the surface, and then she heard something, a faint splash, the sweet allision of breaking water.”
T.C. Boyle; East Is East; Penguin; 1991.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Absolute faith corrupts as absolutely as absolute power. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)
