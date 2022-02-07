

Feb 3, 2023

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

churl

dickey

dingbat

decollate

lave



lave PRONUNCIATION: (layv)

MEANING: noun: Residue or remainder. verb tr.: 1. To wash or bathe. 2. To flow. 3. To pour.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun: From Old English laf (remainder). Earliest documented use: 971.

For verb: From Old English lafian (to pour or wash), from Latin lavare (to wash). Earliest documented use: 450.

USAGE:

Colin MacKay; The Song of the Forest; Canongate; 1986.



“The ocean laves his feet.”

Anthony Lane; Heat of the Action; The New Yorker; Feb 7, 2022.



See more usage examples of lave in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everybody knows if you are too careful you are so occupied in being careful that you are sure to stumble over something. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)





