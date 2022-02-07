|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 3, 2023This week’s theme
Words with multiple meanings
This week’s words
churl
dickey
dingbat
decollate
lave
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lave
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From Old English laf (remainder). Earliest documented use: 971.
For verb: From Old English lafian (to pour or wash), from Latin lavare (to wash). Earliest documented use: 450.
USAGE:
“She took nearly a quarter of the butter home with her, and ate most of it, and gave the lave to her cat.”
Colin MacKay; The Song of the Forest; Canongate; 1986.
“The ocean laves his feet.”
Anthony Lane; Heat of the Action; The New Yorker; Feb 7, 2022.
See more usage examples of lave in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everybody knows if you are too careful you are so occupied in being careful that you are sure to stumble over something. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)
