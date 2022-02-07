  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 3, 2023
This week’s theme
Words with multiple meanings

This week’s words
churl
dickey
dingbat
decollate
lave

Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lave

PRONUNCIATION:
(layv)

MEANING:
noun:Residue or remainder.
verb tr.:1. To wash or bathe.
 2. To flow.
 3. To pour.

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From Old English laf (remainder). Earliest documented use: 971.
For verb: From Old English lafian (to pour or wash), from Latin lavare (to wash). Earliest documented use: 450.

USAGE:
“She took nearly a quarter of the butter home with her, and ate most of it, and gave the lave to her cat.”
Colin MacKay; The Song of the Forest; Canongate; 1986.

“The ocean laves his feet.”
Anthony Lane; Heat of the Action; The New Yorker; Feb 7, 2022.

See more usage examples of lave in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Everybody knows if you are too careful you are so occupied in being careful that you are sure to stumble over something. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith