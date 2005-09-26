

Feb 2, 2023 This week’s theme

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

churl

dickey

dingbat

decollate



The Decollation of Saint John the Baptist (1520). Artist unknown Image: Wikimedia

decollate (paper) Image: Amazon Words with multiple meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



decollate PRONUNCIATION: (for 1: dee-KAH-layt, for 2: DEK-uh-layt)

MEANING: 1. To behead.

2. To separate sheets of paper, from a multiple-copy printout, for example.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: From Latin decollare, from de- (from) + collum (neck). Earliest documented use: 1599.

For 2: From de- (from) + collate (to gather, merge, etc.), from conferre (to bring together). Earliest documented use: 1967.

NOTES: The Other Wife), any spelling is fine. But when you need to refer to a low neckline in a formal context -- an office memo, a research paper, a court brief, a patent application, etc. -- it’s best to go with decollete. Sometimes the word decollate is used as an alternate spelling for the decollete (which is a short for decolletage : a low neckline on a woman’s dress). If your name is Chasity and you’re writing a romance novel (), any spelling is fine. But when you need to refer to a low neckline in a formal context -- an office memo, a research paper, a court brief, a patent application, etc. -- it’s best to go with decollete.

USAGE:

R. Dennis Baird; Talon of Light; AuthorHouse; 2004.



“These printouts were then manually decollated, bursted, sorted, folded, and inserted into envelopes.”

Subashini Selvaratnam; Boosting Operational Efficiency; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Sep 26, 2005.



“The decollate was quite revealing but not unseemly. I didn’t do it for him. Even telling herself that, it rang false.”

Chasity Bowlin; The Other Wife; Amazon; 2021.



See more usage examples of “But supple loops of the Grene’s tail whipped around the neck of the silver behemoth as if to decollate.”R. Dennis Baird;; AuthorHouse; 2004.“These printouts were then manually decollated, bursted, sorted, folded, and inserted into envelopes.”Subashini Selvaratnam; Boosting Operational Efficiency;(Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Sep 26, 2005.“The decollate was quite revealing but not unseemly. I didn’t do it for him. Even telling herself that, it rang false.”Chasity Bowlin;; Amazon; 2021.See more usage examples of decollate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Mistakes are the portals of discovery. -James Joyce, novelist (2 Feb 1882-1941)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate