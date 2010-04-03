

Feb 1, 2023 This week’s theme

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

churl

dickey

dingbat



Dingbat (characters) Image: Google

Dingbat (building) Photo: Wikimedia Words with multiple meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dingbat PRONUNCIATION: (DING-bat)

MEANING: noun: 1. An eccentric or crazy person. 2. An ornamental typographical symbol, such as ✲, ❏, ☛, ♥. 3. An object, such as a brick, used as a missile. 4. A gadget or an object whose name is unknown or forgotten. Aka, thingamajig, gizmo, etc. 5. A two- to three-story boxy apartment building with parking spaces directly under it. adjective: Eccentric or crazy.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1838.

USAGE:

United States: The Anti-Crist; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.



“When something blows, you don’t muck around trying to find one transistor or whatever the little dingbat is.”

Poul Anderson; Tales of the Flying Mountains; Collier; 1971.



“’It wasn’t an awareness of its seismic vulnerability that stopped the expansion of dingbats. It was more to do with the price of land,’ Hess said.”

Rosanna Xia & Jon Schleuss; Many Buildings Likely Need Quake Retrofit; Los Angeles Times; Apr 16, 2016.



See more usage examples of “In Arizona, for example, Mr McCain faces a tough primary battle against a dingbat [J.D. Hayworth] who frets about man-on-horse nuptials.”United States: The Anti-Crist;(London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.“When something blows, you don’t muck around trying to find one transistor or whatever the little dingbat is.”Poul Anderson;; Collier; 1971.“’It wasn’t an awareness of its seismic vulnerability that stopped the expansion of dingbats. It was more to do with the price of land,’ Hess said.”Rosanna Xia & Jon Schleuss; Many Buildings Likely Need Quake Retrofit;; Apr 16, 2016.See more usage examples of dingbat in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you turn the corner / And you run into yourself / Then you know that you have turned / All the corners that are left. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate