Feb 1, 2023This week’s theme
Words with multiple meanings
This week’s words
dickey
dingbat
Dingbat (characters)
Image: Google
Dingbat (building)
Photo: Wikimedia
dingbat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1838.
USAGE:
“In Arizona, for example, Mr McCain faces a tough primary battle against a dingbat [J.D. Hayworth] who frets about man-on-horse nuptials.”
United States: The Anti-Crist; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.
“When something blows, you don’t muck around trying to find one transistor or whatever the little dingbat is.”
Poul Anderson; Tales of the Flying Mountains; Collier; 1971.
“’It wasn’t an awareness of its seismic vulnerability that stopped the expansion of dingbats. It was more to do with the price of land,’ Hess said.”
Rosanna Xia & Jon Schleuss; Many Buildings Likely Need Quake Retrofit; Los Angeles Times; Apr 16, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you turn the corner / And you run into yourself / Then you know that you have turned / All the corners that are left. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)
