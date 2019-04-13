

Jan 31, 2023 This week’s theme

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

churl

dickey



Image: Amazon Words with multiple meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dickey, dicky, or dickie PRONUNCIATION: (DIK-ee)

MEANING: noun: 1. A detachable shirtfront, collar, bib, etc. 2. A small bird. 3. A donkey. 4. The driver’s seat or rear seat in a carriage. 5. The luggage compartment of a vehicle; also known as trunk or a boot. adjective: 1. Not working properly. 2. In poor health.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun: A diminutive of Dick, a nickname for Richard. Earliest documented use: 1753.

For adjective: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1788.

USAGE:

Jo James; Be Still My Heart; PublishAmerica; 2007.



“Then he went to his bedroom and packed up ... and put this in the dickey of his car.”

H.G. Wells; Men Like Gods; Cassell; 1923.



“And, despite a dicky heart and a brush with cancer, he’s about to embark on nationwide tour.”

Rachael Bletchly; They Named Me Wilde But I Was Too Tired for Girls; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Apr 13, 2019.



See more usage examples of “What she didn’t realize was that she wasn’t wearing a blouse, only a dickey.”Jo James;; PublishAmerica; 2007.“Then he went to his bedroom and packed up ... and put this in the dickey of his car.”H.G. Wells;; Cassell; 1923.“And, despite a dicky heart and a brush with cancer, he’s about to embark on nationwide tour.”Rachael Bletchly; They Named Me Wilde But I Was Too Tired for Girls;(London, UK); Apr 13, 2019.See more usage examples of dickey in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Do not be too quick to assume your enemy is a savage just because he is your enemy. Perhaps he is your enemy because he thinks you are a savage. Or perhaps he is afraid of you because he feels that you are afraid of him. And perhaps if he believed you are capable of loving him he would no longer be your enemy. -Thomas Merton, monk, writer (31 Jan 1915-1968)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate