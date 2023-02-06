

A hippie has just as much to do with hips as the earth has to do with ears. The resemblance is superficial. That’s language for you. Don’t look for a chin in chintz or a nose in nostrums either.



This week we have put together a body of words in which you might find an arm and a leg, a lip and a nose, even a rib, but they are not connected. Not connected to the body. Not connected in the sense they have anything to do with the body, rather they have distinctly different origins. armipotent PRONUNCIATION: (ahr-MIP-uh-tuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Strong in war, battle, contest, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin arma (arms) + potent (powerful). Earliest documented use: 1405.

USAGE: “The ever-looming contest she engaged in every hour of the day placed her clearly in the path of ... some force much larger than McCutcheon and more armipotent than an indirect application of any given sermon.”

C. Coolidge Wilson; A Box of Crosses; Wipf and Stock; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist. -Louis Nizer, lawyer (6 Feb 1902-1994)





