

Feb 9, 2023 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

armipotent

legation

lipography

ribald



Many ways to read AWAD

o Email

o Web

o Twitter

o RSS feed

o Calendar

o On your own website Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ribald PRONUNCIATION: (RI-buhld, RAI-bald)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to coarse humor of sexual nature.

noun: A person who uses such language or humor.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-French, from Old French riber (to be wanton), from riban (to be in heat or to copulate). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:

Frederick N. Rasmussen; Anna E. ‘Betty’ Sapia, Ocean City Restaurateur; The Baltimore Sun (Maryland); Sep 28, 2022.



See more usage examples of “Time had not dimmed Mrs. Sapia’s ribald sense of humor and joie de vivre. ‘At Brightview, she had a sign on her door that said, Hot Men Only Allowed Here,’ Ms. Fowler said, with a laugh. When she fell in a parking lot and they were waiting for the paramedics, her son Ralph asked his mother, ‘What’s going on, Mom?’ She answered, ‘I wanted to see if those firefighters are really hot.’”Frederick N. Rasmussen; Anna E. ‘Betty’ Sapia, Ocean City Restaurateur;(Maryland); Sep 28, 2022.See more usage examples of ribald in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I find it difficult to feel responsible for the suffering of others. That's why I find war so hard to bear. It's the same with animals: I feel the less harm I do, the lighter my heart. I love a light heart. And when I know I'm causing suffering, I feel the heaviness of it. It's a physical pain. So it's self-interest that I don't want to cause harm. -Alice Walker, author (b. 9 Feb 1944)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate